IAF's Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

JAIPUR: A Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday during an operational training sortie, said IAF officials.



Sharing the information on X, the IAF officials said, “One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, on Tuesday during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.”

Sources said that this helicopter was coming for the 'Bharat Shakti-2024' exercise being held at Pokhran Field Firing Range, which crashed near Jawahar Colony, Jaisalmer.

Last month too, a Hawk trainer aircraft of the IAF met with an accident in West Bengal during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. The plane had crashed in the civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station but there was no loss of life or damage to the civilian property. .