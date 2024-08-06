IAF’s ‘Tarang Shakti’ kicks off in Sulur Air Force Station

COIMBATORE: The first phase of Indian Air Force (IAF) multinational exercise, Tarang Shakti took off at Sulur Air Force Station with the participation of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain on Tuesday.

“The exercise is not targeted against anybody. We are not training to operate against any specific nation, but only to enhance our operation capabilities. The underlying aim is to foster interoperability and share best practices of each other's countries,” said German Air Force Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz and IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to the media in the wake of possible threats from China in the Indo Pacific region.

An international Aviation and Defence exhibition will also be held along with this event. Ingo Gerhartz flew down to Sulur Air Force Station in the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, which was welcomed by Tejas fighter jets in formation. He said that this is the first time the German Air Force has come to India for a joint exercise. Fighter aircrafts from five countries will be involved in the joint exercise till 14 August.