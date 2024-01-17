IAF's Sarang team to mesmerize Hyderabad skies at Wings India 2024

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's renowned Sarang aerobatic team is set to light up the skies over Hussain Sagar Lake during the Wings India 2024, scheduled to take place from January 18 to 21, 2024, at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad. The dazzling performance will feature five cutting-edge helicopters, all manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited).

Leading the aerial spectacle is Group Captain SK Mishra. The performing team comprises Wing Commander Shridhar, Squadron Leader Avinash, and Wing Commander TVR Singh, who will showcase their exceptional skills in the skies. Further, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also gearing up to exhibit its cutting-edge indigenous civil platforms, the Hindustan-228 aircraft, and the upgraded ALH Dhruv civil helicopter at Wings India 2024.

CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge), HAL, expressed the company's commitment to fostering the 'Made in India' fixed-wing civil aircraft initiative, with a specific focus on enhancing regional connectivity across the country.

He said, "HAL is propelling the initiative of 'Made in India' fixed-wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in India. The Company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like Do-228 and HS-748 and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programs like the Regional Transport Aircraft. HAL is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil MRO activities."

HAL will have a dedicated presence at Hall A, Stall No. 25 during the event, where it will showcase scale models of LUH (civil variant), Hindustan-228, ALH (civil variant), Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), and accessories related to civil aircraft. The strategic participation of HAL in Wings India 2024 goes beyond a mere display; the company plans to conduct business meetings with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and customers.