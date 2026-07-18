IAF's Rafale to be part of mega air exercise 'Pitch Black' in Australia

The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, the IAF said on Friday.

Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period in Darwin, according to the RAAF's website.

Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the UK and the US, it says.

The IAF posted on X on Friday, "The Indian Air Force contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026.

The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation."

"Flying the formidable Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused," it said, sharing some photos of the IAF's fighter jets and air warriors.