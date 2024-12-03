IAF to conduct fighter flight trials at Nyoma airbase in Ladakah this month

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to carry out its first official test flight and landing this month on the newly constructed runway at Nyoma Air Base, located in Eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Positioned just 30 km from the LAC, Nyoma is the country’s highest airfield, situated at an elevation of 13,700 feet and covering 1,235 acres. It is also considered one of the world’s highest fighter operational airfields.

The Rs 214 crore — Nyoma Air Base project aims to transform the existing mud-paved runway into a fully paved airfield capable of accommodating fighter jets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation for this upgrade in September 2023. Once completed, the base will facilitate aircraft launch and recovery, as well as support minor maintenance operations.

With its flat terrain and strategic 3 km runway, the airfield will enable aircraft to operate from both directions. Previously used by helicopters and transport aircraft like the C-130J, the upgraded airfield will greatly enhance the IAF’s operational effectiveness in the area. Nyoma will become the fourth operational IAF base in Ladakh, joining the ones at Leh, Kargil, and Thoise.

The runway was constructed in record time; since temperatures in the region can dip to minus 30 degrees during peak winter; there was a window of only six months (May to November 2024) for the construction.

This development aligns with India's efforts to counter China's rapid infrastructure buildup along the LAC and strengthens India's defense readiness in the region.