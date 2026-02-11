IAF looking forward to get more newer-gen aircraft: VCAS

Kapoor was addressing a press conference ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti. On Rafale, he said, "Rafale definitely was a hero, among other heroes, during Operation Sindoor. Yes, Rafale is the buzzword; it is definitely a buzzword."

The VCAS added, "The IAF is looking forward to induct a lot more MRFA aircraft, whether that will be Rafale or any other aircraft, is presently under consideration. And, a concrete decision on it has not yet been taken."