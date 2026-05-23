I4C warns of phishing scam targeting iPhone users via fake Apple support messages

The I4C, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, said fraudsters posing as Apple Support are sending deceptive messages containing phishing links to exploit the victims' urgency to locate or secure their missing device.

"These messages closely resemble legitimate 'Find My iPhone' or Apple Support notifications and redirect users to counterfeit Apple login pages designed to steal Apple ID credentials and One-Time Passwords (OTP)," the advisory said.

Once compromised, attackers gain unauthorised access to the victims' accounts and remove the linked Apple ID from their stolen device, it said.