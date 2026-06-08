I will protest in multiple states and cities if Pradhan doesn't resign: CJP founder Dipke

Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed on Sunday that the CJP movement has been peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in the neighbouring countries. The CJP is exclusively for Gen Z, and it won't be associated with any political party, he asserted.

The Cockroach Janata Party conducted an agitation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak cases in the country.