I-T department enables online filing of ITR-1, ITR-4

"The Excel utility and Online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal," the I-T department said in a post on X.

These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal year were notified on March 30. With the online filing and excel utility now enabled, assessees can now start filing tax returns.