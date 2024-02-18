"I hope they find a solution": Kejriwal on 4th round of talks between farmers and Centre

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the agitated farmers, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he hopes that both parties come out with a unified solution. In response to a query about his position on the upcoming fourth round of talks between the farmers and the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "I hope they reach a solution."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda emphasized the need for the Centre to make a decision regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP), stating, "I am hopeful that they can reach a resolution. The government must decide on MSP."

On the sixth day of the farmer protest at the Shambhu border, leaders of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stated on Sunday that the government had requested additional time to engage in discussions with union ministers regarding the ongoing matter. "It is our sixth day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding fourth round of talks with the government. The government has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it," the committee's general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said on Sunday.

The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands. Commencing their march to the national capital on Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced hindrance from security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, situated between Punjab and Haryana.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13.

Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive, with the fourth round of talks scheduled today.