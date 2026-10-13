I have not been transferred, says Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

The clarification came amid buzz about a possible transfer of the senior IAS officer, who has faced frequent transfers during his administrative career.

The speculation surfaced after the state government on Sunday named Mundhe as the secretary of a five-member committee constituted to investigate alleged paper leaks and irregularities in examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

"No, I have not been transferred from FDA," Mundhe said in a post on X on Monday night.

"I continue to serve as Commissioner, FDA Maharashtra. Our fight against unsafe, substandard, adulterated food and spurious, substandard drugs goes on," he added.