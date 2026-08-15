I-Day Speech: PM Modi calls for big leap in defence manufacturing

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi delved into external and internal security threats facing the nation and announced that a comprehensive network of civil defence personnel will be developed.

The prime minister also said that work on Sudarshan Chakra, an indigenous air defence system, is going on at a fast pace.

Modi had announced the project on August 15 last year. The Sudarshan Chakra is aimed at boosting India's air defence system to protect vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat.

The armed forces are working on the project amid concerns over security challenges emanating from Pakistan and China.

The prime minister said expanding domestic defence production is critical to boosting India's strategic strength.

"We have to become global supplier by leveraging next generation defence technology," he said.

The prime minister specifically underlined the importance of India achieving expertise in production of drones and counter-drones systems and hypersonic technologies.

Modi also made a mention of the country's rising volume of defence production.

In the last few years, the government has rolled out a series of policy initiatives to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

The volume of India's domestic defence production was recorded at Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26 as against Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, according to latest government data.

Defence exports have reached Rs 38,424 crore in the financial year 2025-26.

Without specifying any timeline, Modi said India's defence exports have increased 50 times and that Indian military hardware and equipment are being supplied to nearly 100 countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said military projects worth over Rs 8.75 lakh crore have been approved in the last one year as the Modi-government is committed to modernise the armed forces.