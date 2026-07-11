I am not Gandhi; be your own hero: Wangchuk amid indefinite fast

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities entered its 22nd day on Saturday, while Wangchuk entered the 14th day of his indefinite hunger strike.

According to a health update shared by the outfit, he has lost 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and his blood pressure was recorded at 106/74 mm Hg.

In a video posted on X on Friday night, Wangchuk said he was feeling less energetic than the previous day but remained committed to the agitation.

"Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens -- some days are better and some are not," he said.