Hyderabad's Woxsen University announces scholarship for MBA programmes

CHENNAI: Woxsen University, a private varsity in Hyderabad, on Thursday announced scholarships for its flagship MBA programmes for the 2025 academic year.

According to Woxsen, aspiring students can apply for the MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics), MBA (Financial Services), and MBA (General) for experienced professionals programmes.

"Eligible students will be selected based on Composite Scoring (Entrance Test + Personal Interview) and will be awarded an additional 10% merit scholarship over the regular scholarship, which can be up to 50%. Woxsen University is also committed to supporting sports talent across the country, offering sports scholarships of up to Rs 1 lakh for eligible students," a release from Woxsen read.