Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer facing sexual harassment case, attempts suicide, hospitalised

He allegedly consumed some poisonous substance at a friend's apartment and following the incident he has been shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

"He attempted (suicide) and has been admitted to a hospital," official sources said.

A 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer, had lodged a complaint with police, accusing the fellow IPS officer trainee of harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging app since June 23 and also making derogatory comments about her within the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in front of her friends.