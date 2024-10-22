Hyderabad man falls out of window while chasing dog across hotel floor, dies; video goes viral

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old man Uday Kumar tragically fell to his death from the third floor window of a Hyderabad hotel while chasing a dog, as per media reports.

Uday, a polytechnic student, was attending a friend's birthday party at the hotel in Chandanagar when the incident occurred. In the video, he is seen chasing after a dog across the third floor corridor but as the dog took a right turn, Uday couldn't control his momentum and fell straight out of an open window.

The entire incident was captured by the hotel’s CCTV cameras, which documented Uday’s final moments.

His body has been sent to the Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Chandanagar police have registered a case and are investigating.