Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight returns to Mumbai after take-off due to technical snag

MUMBAI: A Hyderabad-bound Vistara flight from Mumbai returned to the city soon after taking off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here due to a technical snag and landed back safely, the airline said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday.

An alternate aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to their destination, said the carrier in a statement.

“Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK531 operating from Mumbai to Hyderabad on 17 February 2024,” the airline said.

As a precautionary step, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, “the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai”, Vistara said.

The airline, however, did not reveal the number of people onboard.

The aircraft is undergoing necessary checks before resuming operations, Vistara said, adding that another aircraft was arranged and it departed shortly thereafter to complete the journey.

All efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to the customers including offering them refreshments, it said.