    AuthorPTIPTI|2 Dec 2025 11:10 AM IST
    Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai due to bomb threat, lands safely
    Representative Image 

    HYDERABAD: A Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday following a bomb threat email, police said here.

    The flight landed safely in Mumbai, they said.

    The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight once it lands in Hyderabad".

    Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.

    Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. Further investigation is on.

    PTI

