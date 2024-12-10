Hundreds protest in Delhi against atrocities on Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people from various organisations, including the RSS, held a protest march at Chanakyapuri here against alleged atrocities and human rights violations against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Security was stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission, which is in the area, in view of a protest march.

The protesters, who came from all walks of life, were carrying placards demanding the United Nations Human Rights Council's in the matter. They also called upon Bangladesh to stop the alleged Hindu genocide in the country.

"We are seeing whatever is happening in Bangladesh. We condemn the atrocities being committed on the minorities, especially Hindus, in the neighbouring country. We warn Bangladesh to immediately stop these human rights violations in the country," said Virender Singh, one of the protesters and a resident of Delhi.

Hindus constitute about eight per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population.

There has been allegations of over 200 attacks on Hindus in 50-odd districts of Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5.