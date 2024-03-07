Human lives should be given preference over stray dogs: Kerala HC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The life of human beings should be given preference over stray dogs, opined the Kerala High Court recently. The Kerala High Court also directed the State government to frame guidelines, schemes or rules to give licences to individuals interested in maintaining stray dogs so that dog lovers can protect the animals.

Students are afraid to go to school alone for fear of being attacked by stray dogs. The court also said that if the action is taken then the dog lovers will protest. The nuisance of stray dogs is increasing day by day. Dog lovers should also be aware of this, the court observed. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan stated that bonafide dog lovers, instead of writing in print and visual media should come forward to help the local government institutions to protect them.

Justice PV Kunjikrishnan also instructed the government to discuss with the central government and prepare a guideline or scheme if necessary. The court issued the order on a petition filed by residents of Muzhathadam in Kannur seeking action against Rajeev Krishnan, a resident, who had been keeping stray dogs on his property.

The court further directed that Rajeev Krishnan should apply for the license within a month and Kannur Corporation should issue the lines under the law with strict conditions. "It is also suggested that the corporation should take steps to remove stray dogs from the house premises if the license application is not submitted," the court said.

Earlier in July last year, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights moved an application seeking to intervene as a party in the case and apprised the top court that the Commission has received many complaints about the nuisance of stray dogs and the plight of children who have been fatally bitten by them and the Commission has also take suo-motu case on several such incidents. Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in its application, told the court that there are large numbers of dog bite incidents reported across the state, especially against children.

The commission mentioned that 5,794 stray dog attacks were reported in 2019, 3951 cases in 2020, 7927 cases in 2021, 11776 cases were reported in 2022 and 6276 cases were reported up to June 19, 2023.