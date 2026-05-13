BJP sweeps Haryana municipal corporation polls, tastes victory in Hooda bastion

The BJP also swept other civic body polls and clinched the president's post in the Sampla Municipal Committee, a stronghold of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Notably, the Congress had not fielded its candidate in Sampla for the civic polls.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in the BJP camp, with party workers and leaders distributing sweets.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hailed the BJP's stupendous show in the civic polls, which came close on the heels of the party's big wins in West Bengal and Assam.

He said people have once again put their stamp of approval and reposed their trust in the policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi-led government.