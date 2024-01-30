HP Guv, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

In a statement, Shukla said Gandhi led India's freedom struggle and showed the world the power of non-violence.

Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence is more relevant now than ever. The entire nation is grateful to him for leading one of the world's biggest non-violent movement and showing the power of non-violence to the world, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said Gandhi's leadership and dedication towards non-violence played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence.

He called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from Gandhi's ideals and incorporate them into their lives as a genuine tribute to him.

The duo also paid floral tributes to the statue of Gandhi at the Ridge, Shimla.

January 30 marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is observed as Martyrs' Day.

A two-minute silence was observed and patriotic songs and bhajans were recited on the occasion.