Himachal Pradesh: Minor leaves foetus in bathroom of govt hospital, claims she was sexually exploited

The incident took place at the Rajgarh Civil Hospital in Sirmour district on Wednesday, and police identified the minor girl after scanning the hospital's CCTV camera footage.

According to the probe, the girl went to the hospital on Wednesday with complaints of abdominal pain. She subsequently suffered a miscarriage in the bathroom, after which she left, police said.

The matter came to light after a sanitation worker noticed a suspicious object in the toilet. A closer inspection confirmed the object to be a foetus, after which the hospital administration informed the police.

During questioning, the girl alleged that a young man had sexually exploited her.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against the accused and launched a probe, officials said.