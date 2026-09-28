How Sifar turned ground zero of Vijay fandom in Kashmir

For Vishwa, a tourist from Chennai, visiting the cafe was the highlight of his trip to Kashmir.

"I have been a fan of Vijay sir since childhood. Standing at the exact spots where he shot and having lunch here was thrilling. The cafe has become a bridge between Kashmir and south India. It does not even need marketing anymore as everyone in the south knows about it and comes searching for it," Vishwa said.

The venue's celluloid appearance has proved to be its strongest promotional tool, integrating seamlessly with travel itineraries arranged by local drivers and tour operators as well.

Shweta, a traveller from Bengaluru, said she planned her stopover after recognising the location.

"We actually saw this cafe first in Leo, the movie. And since we were on the way to Pahalgam, we wanted to experience how this cafe was. In the movie there was a shot of Vijay entering the cafe, removing his jacket and all that. So that's why we came here.

"I watched the movie and it was so good. Vijay's acting, the sequences, the story of the movie. As soon as we entered, we thought of recreating the whole scene. It was really good coming here and specially we had to try the hot chocolate here, which is now famous," Shweta said.

With giant banners framing its entrance and themed menus inside, the cafe continues to capitalise on its cinematic footprint, with the manager expressing joy that its acceleration from zero to a hundred has been served extra hot.