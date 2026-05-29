How much luggage can you carry on a train? Southern Railway explains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has released an awareness video on social media explaining the luggage limits permitted for passengers travelling on Indian Railways and warned that excess baggage beyond the prescribed limit could attract penalties.
In a post on X, the Railway department said each travel class has a fixed free luggage allowance and passengers carrying additional baggage would have to pay extra charges. It also advised passengers to travel with limited luggage for a hassle-free journey.
According to the Railway guidelines shared in the video, passengers travelling in First AC can carry up to 70 kg of luggage free of cost, while the limit is 50 kg for Second AC passengers. Travellers in Third AC and sleeper class coaches are allowed to carry up to 40 kg, while passengers in second-class seating coaches can carry up to 35 kg.
Railways also permit passengers to carry an additional 10 to 15 kg, subject to conditions, by paying one-and-a-half times the normal luggage charge. No penalty would be imposed if the baggage remains within the additional permissible limit.
However, Indian Railways warned that passengers carrying luggage beyond the permitted limit or transporting unbooked baggage would face penalty charges as per Railway rules.