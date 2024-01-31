"How many times?": Priyanka hits back at PM Modi over his advice to Oppn MPs

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his word of advice for Opposition MPs to leave behind positive footprints during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said the former should look back and introspect on his participation in Parliamentary discourse over the last 10 years.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chaturvedi said, "I hope that PM Modi will look back and reflect on his participation in discussions and debates in Parliament over the last 10 years. How many times did he come to Parliament? Be it issues such as the Manipur unrest, Adani (Hindenburg reports), or Pegasus (snooping case), he remained silent and neither did he think it right to come to Parliament."

On her expectations from the interim Union Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, the Sena (UBT) MP said she hoped small traders would get a measure of relief this year.

"It's been 10 years but there has been no relief for the farmers. Inflation hasn't gone down and neither has unemployment ended. It seems that every budget of this government is tailored for capitalists. The small businessmen, many of whom have been distressed or out of work since the Covid-19 pandemic, will hopefully get some respite from this year's Budget," she added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, PM Modi addressed media persons ahead of the Budget session, underlining that this would only be an interim budget even as he questioned the conduct of opposition MPs in the last session.

Hitting out at the 'trouble-making' Members of Parliament, he said, "Those who want to disrupt by habit and those who disrupt democracy, today these parliamentarians will look into their own conduct and ask themselves what they did in ten years. Even their own constituents won't know what they did. Those who showed concern for people's issues they have done democracy a good turn, but those who only did disruption no one will remember them. This session is one for them to repent and leave good footprints. Please do not let the opportunity go a begging and give the country something good."

While maintaining that this Budget Session is an opportunity to express remorse and leave good foot prints behind, PM Modi requested MPs to not let this opportunity slip.

"Perform the best, give the benefit of your thoughts to the House in the interest of the country and fill the country with enthusiasm and excitement," he said in a request to MPs.