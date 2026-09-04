How can demand for good schools be anti-govt narrative: Dipke

He was speaking to the media on Thursday after meeting tribal students protesting in Nashik.

Dipke said the disparity in facilities, food and education provided to tribal students was “completely unacceptable”.

More than 100 tribal students from different parts of Maharashtra are participating in the protest at Eidgah ground in Nashik, with three of them on hunger strike over a host of demands, including better food and students' safety.

The protesting students also drew Dipke’s attention to the poor condition of toilets at ashramshalas (government residential schools), health issues and a lack of educational facilities.

“The chief minister should visit the ashramshalas for a reality check,” Dipke said.

He also criticised what he called “the government’s policy of privatising schools and educational facilities”, saying if it wanted to privatise schools, the state secretariat should also be privatised.

To a question regarding Fadnavis’s criticism of CJP as the “Congress Jitao Party”, he said, “BJP leaders should first decide whether CJP is the ‘B’ team of terrorists or Congress. How can a demand for good schools or improvement in their condition be an anti-government narrative?