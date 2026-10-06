How a familiar protest script took a turn as Rahul entered Akashvani Bhavan

Around noon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office and waved the Tricolour as cameras clicked. He then climbed down, and police began detaining MPs who had sat on the road after their march demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation was stopped.

But Gandhi, who had yet to be taken into a bus, soon shifted the scene.

After speaking to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seated inside one of the buses, he dashed towards the reception entrance of Akashvani Bhavan around 12.20 pm, catching many opposition MPs, including some from his own party, by surprise.