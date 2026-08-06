House collapses, wall cave-ins kill nine in rain-related incidents across UP

Three more people, including two children, died in separate wall and house collapse incidents in Barabanki and Saharanpur, taking the toll in rain-related incidents in the state to nine.

The incident in Pratapgarh occurred around 2 am in Mahuli Bazaar, about three km from the Pratapgarh district headquarters.

Circle Officer (City) Ashutosh Mishra said the incident took place when seven members of the family were sleeping in a single room of the old house.