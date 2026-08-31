Hotel where we ate breakfast swept away moments later, pilgrim recalls Nepal floods horror

Returning home after narrowly escaping the tragedy, they carried the haunting realisation of how close they had come to disaster.

The 43 pilgrims from Maharashtra, including residents of Thane, returned to Mumbai on Sunday after being stranded amidst flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-China border during their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The floods washed away the hotel where they had stayed and some of its staff members lost their lives, one of the pilgrims said.