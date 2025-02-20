Hospital harvests 6 organs from brain-dead soldier

BENGALURU: Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) conducted a significant organ retrieval operation, marking a milestone in its commitment to organ donation and life-saving medical interventions.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The donor, a serving soldier on leave, suffered severe head trauma in a road traffic accident in Kasaragod, Kerala. He was evacuated to CHAFB on February 17 after being stabilised, they said.

"He was subsequently declared brain dead. His relatives, including his wife and brother, selflessly agreed to donate his organs to save the lives of other patients," the Defence PRO said in a statement.

According to the statement, after coordination with the Karnataka State Organ Transplant Authority, an organ retrieval team immediately flew in from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) Airbus 321 to retrieve the corneas, liver, and one kidney.

"Another kidney was transplanted locally at CHAFB. A team from Chennai, using a commercial flight, arrived to retrieve the heart and lungs for MGM and Gleneagles Hospitals, respectively, to provide life-saving transplants to patients in urgent need," it stated.

A Defence official noted that to ensure seamless transportation of the retrieved organs, the Command Hospital closely coordinated with Bengaluru police to establish a ‘green corridor'.

"This meticulously planned route facilitated the swift and uninterrupted transfer of organs from the operating theatre to the airport terminal, significantly reducing travel time and preserving organ viability," the statement said.

Noting that CHAFB has been a key institution in organ donation initiatives, the official highlighted its role in conducting multiple organ retrieval procedures in the past.

"However, this is the first time organs were transported to multiple cities, underscoring the growing collaboration between military and civilian medical institutions in addressing critical healthcare needs," the official added.