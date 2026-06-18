'Hopeful of police permission': CJP gears up for second Jantar Mantar protest on June 20

The June 20 mobilisation is expected to culminate in an indefinite sit-in demanding Pradhan's resignation, according to the organisation.

Addressing a press conference here, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had called for a peaceful protest and had approached Delhi Police for permission.

"We have given a call for a peaceful protest. We have requested the Delhi Police's cooperation and are hopeful that permission will be granted. This will be a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," Das said, and invited artists and singers to join and perform at the demonstration.