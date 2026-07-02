Honeymoon murder: Meghalaya govt moves SC against HC order granting bail to prime accused

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday that the high court has erred in granting bail to the prime accused in the case and sought urgent listing of the plea.

Mehta submitted that bail was granted as the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.

"The concerned non-supply of documents relates to a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error," he said, while emphasising that there was a chance of the accused absconding

The bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.