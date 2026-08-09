Honey-trapped Air Force officer leaks info, held

A case was registered under provisions of the Official Secrets Act against the officer and arrested on May 30. The chargesheet was filed on July 30 after completion of the investigation, the police said in a statement.

“Based on a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative,” it said. Sources said that he allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities.