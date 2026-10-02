Homes, livelihood sources lost due to landslides; Sikkim plans to build houses for affected families

The government has been planning to permanently move the families to a new site, but it will take a few months to be completed, making the plight of the impoverished people worse.

The landslides that hit Rimbi in August and September affected 33 families living there permanently and 14 others staying in rented houses without homes and, in several cases, their farmland, their main source of livelihood.

Seven families from Singlitam have also been affected by the calamity, with the displaced families currently staying at a relief camp set up at the village administrative centre.

“The house is gone, the (agricultural) land is gone; now there is no way to earn,” said Rimbi resident Sonam Pinchon Sherpa, summing up the uncertainty faced by families who have lost both their homes and land.