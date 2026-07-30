Home Minister responsible for police brutalities on students, "Jan Shakti" will drag him out: Kharge

Speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Kharge criticised the absence of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister from the House, saying neither had spoken despite so much unrest.

"You are the Home Minister, and despite so much unrest, you are not opening your mouth. Has someone stitched it? He should have spoken openly," Kharge said.

"In the interest of the nation, he should have borne that insult," he added.

Kharge warned the government, stating that the students of the country will teach a bigger lesson than the one they have taught it just now.

Kharge said that if the Home Minister could not answer questions about who ordered the lathi-charge and tear-gas attack on students, and who the people in plain clothes beating students were, then the Home Minister should resign.