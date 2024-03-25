Holi 2024: A glimpse of how India celebrated festival of colours

MUMBAI: With chartbusters like 'Rang 'Barse' in the background and 'gulaal' in the air, Holi is being celebrated throughout the country with joy and fervour.

People stepped out of their homes to paint the streets in vibrant colours, and enjoyed special delicacies like 'gujiya'.

In fact, celebrations began the previous night with 'Holika Dahan' - a bonfire that symbolises the victory of good over evil. Devotees walked around a bonfire during a ritual called Holika Dahan.

In a video captured in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, a group of men is seen enjoying the vibrant festival on the streets, dancing joyously alongside children.

Same were the secnes in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, with locals in large numbers adding to the festive atmosphere by dancing and singing Holi songs together.



Prayagraj (UP) is completely immersed in colourful celebrations, with people enjoying the festival by splashing water colours and throwing gulal.



The video shows women in Tamil Nadu joyfully dancing to Bollywood songs covered in vibrant colours.



The entire country is undoubtedly intoxicated with Holi spirit.

