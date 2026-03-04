HK Dua, who helmed three of India's top dailies, passes away

He breathed his last peacefully this afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said.

His cremation will take place at Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

Dua was admitted to the hospital around three weeks ago. He was survived by wife Adity and son Prashant.

In a remarkable career spanning over four decades, Dua traversed the world of journalism, served as a media advisor to two prime ministers -- Atal Behari Vajpayee and HD Deve Gowda -- and transitioned into the roles of a diplomat and parliamentarian.

A Padma Bhushan recipient, Dua was known for his affable persona, sharp political insight and unwavering commitment to editorial independence. He commanded respect across the political spectrum.

Dua served as editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09) and Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98).