Hit & Run: Speeding car mows down 3 in Noida

NOIDA: At least three persons including a minor girl sustained injuries after a speeding car hit them and sped off the spot, the police said on Monday.



The incident took place in Sector 113 here on Sunday evening.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen a speeding red-colour car hitting some persons on the road.

The injured individuals were undergoing treatment at Kaliash Hospital. They have been identified as Vijay Kumar (72), his son-in-law Saurabh Singh (40) and an eight-year-old minor girl.

The accident happened when they were strolling on the road.

Vijay Kumar's relative Deepak has said that his uncle's condition was critical, while two others were out of danger.

Additional DCP Shakti Awasthi has said the police were scanning the CCTV footage to identify the car owner.

He said that the culprit would be arrested soon, adding that four teams of police have been formed to look into the case.