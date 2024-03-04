"Historical decision": Former Union Law Minister over SC's judgement on immunity to lawmakers in bribery cases

NEW DELHI: Former Union Law and Justice Minister Ashwani Kumar on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement that an MP or MLA cannot claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with a vote/speech in Parliament/ Legislative Assembly. Ashwani Kumar called the apex court judgement a "historic decision".

"I believe that this is a historic decision, a meaningful decision, a decision that strengthens the dignity of the Constitution and the dignity of democracy... because it is saying that if MLAs and MPs commit corruption in Parliament or Assembly, then they should not be prosecuted," he said.

"This was a completely wrong decision. This decision has been corrected today," Kumar added. Former Law Minister Kumar further said that the Supreme Court has strengthened the dignity of democracy through this decision. "I believe that the Supreme Court deserves congratulations and I believe that the Supreme Court has strengthened the dignity of democracy and the need for the Constitution through this decision," he said.

Supreme Court's seven-judge bench in its unanimous view overruled the 1998 PV Narasimha Rao judgment case which granted immunity to MPs/MLAs from prosecution to bribery for voting in Parliament.

The Supreme Court holds that corruption and bribery by legislators destroy the functioning of Indian Parliamentary democracy.