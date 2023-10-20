Historic moment for entire country: Modi after inaugurating Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

GHAZIABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor and called it a historic moment for the entire country.

Addressing the public after the inauguration of 17 Km priority section, PM Modi said,"This is a historic moment for the entire country. Today the functioning of RRTS corridor have begun also India's first Rapid Rail services - Namo Bharat train are being dedicated to the nation."

"Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Corridor project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat have started on the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. I had said earlier too and I say it today as well - Jiska shilanyaas hum karte hain, uska udghatan bhi hum hi karte hain (What we lay for foundation, we inaugurate it as well," he added.

PM Modi further stated that Namo Bharat train is a symbol of women empowerment in the country. "On this new train (Namo Bharat), from driver to the entire crew - they are all women. This is the symbol of growing women empowerment in India," he said.

Recalling his childhood memories of travelling in train, PM Modi said," I had the opportunity to experience travel on this ultra-modern train (Namo Bharat). I spent my childhood on the railway platform and today this new form of the railways is filling me with joy. This experience is delightful. We have the tradition of performing auspicious works during Navratri. India's first Namo Bharat train has received the blessings of Maa Katyayani today."

The 17 Km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to 'Duhai Depot' with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on 8th March 2019.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said,"The success of this project is equivalent to Chandrayan 3. Soon we will have the largest metro network in the world." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "It is a gift to us in Navratri. In the last nine and half years we have witnessed world class infrastructure under your visionary leadership. On the lines of Airport, railway stations are being developed. Vande bharat is the symbol of New India."

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot, marking the launch of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. This is India's first RapidX train which will be known as NaMo Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor at Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad RapidX station-- a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution aimed to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world class transport infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot, marking the launch of RRTS in India. This is India's first RapidX train which will be known as "Namo Bharat". The 17 km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will connect Sahibabad to Duhai depot with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way.

The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019. With the train service operational, the travel time between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot will be 12 minutes, which would usually take around 30-35 minutes by road.

The RRTS project is developed in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world class transport infrastructure.

The RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system.With a design speed of 180 kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

The Sahibabad RRTS station from where the Prime Minister flagged off India's first RapidX train is just 4 km away from the Vaishali Metro Station situated on the Blue line of the Delhi Metro.