Hindus in Bangladesh have chosen to unite and resist: Bhagwat

Addressing an interactive session organised to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary, Bhagwat spoke on a wide range of issues, including his retirement, language, caste, population imbalance, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), infiltration, religion, and national unity.

Emphasising the primacy of local languages, Bhagwat said English would never be the medium of communication in RSS functioning, as it is not an Indian language.