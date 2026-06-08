Hina Khan asks fans to be ‘kind and graceful’ amidst online war with Shilpa Shinde

Taking to her social media account, Hina shared a lengthy note urging her followers not to indulge in trolling or hateful behaviour, even while supporting her views. The actress, without taking any name, stressed that disagreements can be expressed firmly without crossing the line into personal attacks.

Sharing the message, Hina wrote, "We all make mistakes and we all evolve with time. I read some tweets here and there. I have always chosen kindness, love and humanity over hatred. If you are my fan and a well-wisher, I urge you to act with the same firmness and clarity. Without being hateful and curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength. If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Please be kind."