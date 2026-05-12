Himanta to take oath as Assam CM for second term on Tuesday, 4 MLAs to be sworn in as ministers

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

This will be the third NDA government in the state, with the alliance first coming to power in 2016 under the leadership of now Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department, and Boro held the transport portfolio in the outgoing government.

Officials said over one lakh people, including the BJP's panchayat presidents and members, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Security has been tightened across Guwahati with central and state police monitoring the situation, while arrangements at the venue are being coordinated by various departments under the directives of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

The NDA swept to power in the state with a record 102 of the 126-member assembly, with the BJP alone securing 82 constituencies while its alliance partners, the AGP and the BPF, bagged 10 seats each.