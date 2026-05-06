Himanta resigns as Assam CM, oath-taking ceremony likely after May 11

The BJP-led NDA bagged 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. The elections were held in a single phase on April 9, and counting of votes took place on May 4.

"Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr @himantabiswa tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon'ble Governor Shri @Laxmanacharya54 today at Lok Bhawan," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The Governor has accepted the resignation, and requested Sarma to continue as the caretaker CM till the new government assumes office, it said.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Lok Bhawan, Sarma said the oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place after May 11.

“As it was a historic win, we have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the occasion," he said.