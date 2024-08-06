Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay takes over as chief public relations officer of Northern Railways

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of the 2007 Civil Services batch Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay has taken over as chief public relations officer of the Northern Railway zone on Monday, according to an official statement.

Before this, he served as chief public relations officer of North Central Railway Zone headquarters at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement, Upadhyay, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar, got his early education from Almora and completed his post-graduation in economics from Allahabad University.

“Upadhyay worked in many important positions in the past in North Central Railway, including divisional operations manager, Jhansi; senior divisional operations manager (General)/Prayagraj Division; senior divisional operations manager, Agra and deputy chief traffic manager cum station director, Kanpur etc,” the statement said.