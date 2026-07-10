Himachal rivers, streams in spate in Himachal's Sirmaur; Met predicts more rainfall

Pachhad in Sirmaur district received the highest rainfall in the state at 207 mm, followed by Nahan at 158.5 mm. Dhaulakuan received 70 mm of rain, while Poanta Sahib recorded 62.8 mm of rain, the local Met office said.

The weather office has predicted a light to moderate spell of rain in Sirmaur district for the next 3-4 hours.

Officials said landslides hit several places in the rural areas of Nahan district, but no loss of life has been reported so far.