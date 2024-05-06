Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in 8 districts in next 2-3 hours

SHIMLA: There is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms at one or two places in 8 districts of the state on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Shimla said here.

"In the next 2-3 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan along with thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms at one or two places," said the Weather Department.

While several states are witnessing downpours, other states in the country have been grappling with the scorching heatwave conditions following the summer spell.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Rajasthan has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave from May 7 to 10 on Monday and mentioned the possibility of loo following the hot weather conditions in the state.

People are resorting to drinking sugarcane juice and using umbrellas to tackle the extreme heat when outside.

The IMD, however, stated that some parts of northwest and central India and adjoining areas of northeast peninsular India are likely to record normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.