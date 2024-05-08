Himachal Pradesh: Cash seizures in 2024, even before notification surpasses that of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

SHIMLA: The seizures of cash, ornaments, liquor and psychotropic drugs even before notification have surpassed the level of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Giving the information here today, the Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg, stated that the seizures amounting to Rs. 13.38 crore in four parliamentary constituencies of Himachal Pradesh were made till date as compared to a total of Rs. 11.31 crore in the year 2019. Expecting more seizures in the times to come, Garg said that the biggest haul of seizures was made from Shimla Parliamentary Constituency, amounting to Rs. 4.19 crore, followed by Hamirpur, where seizures of Rs. 3.98 crore were made.

"In Kangra parliamentary constituency, the enforcement agencies, including police, state taxes, and excise departments, made a catch of Rs. 3.36 crore and the minimum seizures were from Mandi parliamentary constituency, which was around Rs. 1.83 crore," he said.

He stated that in 2019, the police captured cash, liquor, drugs and other precious ornaments worth Rs 3.73 crore, while the State Taxes and Excise Department seized liquor and goods amounting to Rs. 7.58 crore. Whereas, in 2024, the seizures of the police amounted to Rs. 4.65 crore, those of the state taxes and excise department till now stood at Rs. 8.35 crore and the mining department had issued fines worth Rs. 25 lakh for illegal mining.

"Till May 7, 2024, the seizures of cash, drugs, ornaments and liquor amounted to Rs. 51.55 lakh in district Bilaspur, Rs. 66.80 lakh in district Chamba, Rs. 29.04 lakh in district Hamirpur, Rs. 2.74 crore in district Kangra, Rs. 7.99 lakh in district Kinnaur and Rs. 1.04 crore in Kullu district. Similarly, in Lahaul Spiti district, the total seizure of illicit liquor, drugs, ornaments and cash amounted to Rs. 32 lakh, seizures of Rs. 58.22 lakh were made in district Mandi; in district Shimla, seizures were worth Rs. 1.15 crore; and Rs. 1.20 crore in district Sirmaur," he further said.

Garg further added that, apart from this, seizures worth Rs. 1.95 crore were in district Solan and Rs. 3.14 crore were in district Una. The total seizures in all four Lok Sabha constituencies were worth Rs. 13.38 crore.

It was due to the stringent directions of the Election Commission of India that the seizures have gained huge momentum and are likely to seize more cash and liquor during the remaining period of code of conduct, stated Garg.