Himachal Pradesh: 60 roads blocked due to snowfall; IMD issues orange alert

SHIMLA: As many as 60 roads and three national highways were blocked on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh following recent snowfall in the region, according to an official release.

As per the data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, 60 roads are closed in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of snowfall and rain.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD predicted thunderstorms, hail and rainfall in 10 districts of the state during the next 48 hours.

"Thunderstorms with lightning, hail and strong wind (30-40kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una during the next 48 hours," said IMD Shimla.

The IMD has also forecast an above-normal rainfall season across the country during the southwest monsoon.

The seasonal rainfall from June to September is expected to be above normal, with quantitative estimates indicating it could reach 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The IMD's announcement comes amid moderate El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region.

However, recent projections from the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) and other climate models suggest that the El Nino condition may weaken to neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions in the early part of the monsoon season.